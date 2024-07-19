ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested on charge of fraud in Tourism Department

Published - July 19, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Some accused absconding

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalkot police have arrested a person in connection with the diversion of funds from the bank account of the Department of Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Sagar, an outsourced employee of the IDBI bank, who was working as a sales executive, was taken into custody by the police who are continuing the investigation into allegations that a group of persons diverted around ₹2.5 crore from the accounts of the Department of Tourism.

The investigation began after receiving complaints from some bank account holders who said money had disappeared from their accounts and that the bank officials could not give them proper replies.

We traced it to diversion of funds from the Tourism Department account to accounts of their friends and acquaintances. They had sent money to friends only to get it back in cash or kind. When the department ran out of funds, they used insiders from the bank to transfer money from the accounts of strangers to the department. All these angles are being probed. We have some material on five persons who are absconding, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US