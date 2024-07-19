GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested on charge of fraud in Tourism Department

Some accused absconding

Published - July 19, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalkot police have arrested a person in connection with the diversion of funds from the bank account of the Department of Tourism.

Suraj Sagar, an outsourced employee of the IDBI bank, who was working as a sales executive, was taken into custody by the police who are continuing the investigation into allegations that a group of persons diverted around ₹2.5 crore from the accounts of the Department of Tourism.

The investigation began after receiving complaints from some bank account holders who said money had disappeared from their accounts and that the bank officials could not give them proper replies.

We traced it to diversion of funds from the Tourism Department account to accounts of their friends and acquaintances. They had sent money to friends only to get it back in cash or kind. When the department ran out of funds, they used insiders from the bank to transfer money from the accounts of strangers to the department. All these angles are being probed. We have some material on five persons who are absconding, a police officer said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / police / crime / theft & burglary / tourism / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.