One arrested on charge of fraud in Tourism Department

The Bagalkot police have arrested a person in connection with the diversion of funds from the bank account of the Department of Tourism.

Suraj Sagar, an outsourced employee of the IDBI bank, who was working as a sales executive, was taken into custody by the police who are continuing the investigation into allegations that a group of persons diverted around ₹2.5 crore from the accounts of the Department of Tourism.

The investigation began after receiving complaints from some bank account holders who said money had disappeared from their accounts and that the bank officials could not give them proper replies.

We traced it to diversion of funds from the Tourism Department account to accounts of their friends and acquaintances. They had sent money to friends only to get it back in cash or kind. When the department ran out of funds, they used insiders from the bank to transfer money from the accounts of strangers to the department. All these angles are being probed. We have some material on five persons who are absconding, a police officer said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.