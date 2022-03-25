One arrested in connection with attack on boy, says Minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that one person had been arrested in connection with the brutal assault on a seven-year-old boy in Basavanabagewadi in Vijayapura district.

Responding to Congress Chief Whip Prakash Rathod, who raised the issue, the Home Minister said the video of the boy being assaulted had gone viral on social media and the district police had taken action against the perpetrator. "It is an inhuman act. I am shocked at the incident and I have asked the police to take strict action," he said. A report has been sought on the arrest and the legal provisions invoked, he added.

Photographs and video clipping of the boy being assaulted after being tied to an electricity pole a couple of days back had gone viral. The perpetrator had poured hot oil on the boy, causing injuries. Many other villagers watched the horrific incident as mute spectators. The victim is currently undergoing treatment in Vijayapura.

Earlier, Mr. Rathod said that though the incident took place a couple of days ago, action had not been initiated against the perpetrators. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad also sought strict action against those involved in the assault.

The boy, it is learnt, was “punished” in such a fashion because he was in the habit of using filthy language. The incident occurred at Wadawadagi village near Basavanabagewadi on Wednesday. In the clip, some villagers are seen initially standing around the pole to which the boy was tied and giving him advice on how to respectfully speak to elders and go to school. It is alleged that he was later attacked.