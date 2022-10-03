One arrested, gold ornaments recovered

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 03, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Police arrested a person on charges of chain snatching and recovered gold ornaments worth over ₹6.5 lakh from him.

With the arrest of Abhishek M.K, 26, a native of Holenarsipur town, the police have cracked seven chain snatching cases reported in Gorur, Holenarsipur, Arkalgud, Konanur and Dudda police station limits.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, at a press conference in Hassan on Monday, said the accused had snatched a chain from a woman at Gorur village on September 11. Based on her complaint, the police began the investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced the accused and arrested him on Monday. The police recovered gold chains weighing 135 grams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app