Karnataka

One arrested, gold ornaments recovered

Hassan Police arrested a person on charges of chain snatching and recovered gold ornaments worth over ₹6.5 lakh from him.

With the arrest of Abhishek M.K, 26, a native of Holenarsipur town, the police have cracked seven chain snatching cases reported in Gorur, Holenarsipur, Arkalgud, Konanur and Dudda police station limits.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, at a press conference in Hassan on Monday, said the accused had snatched a chain from a woman at Gorur village on September 11. Based on her complaint, the police began the investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced the accused and arrested him on Monday. The police recovered gold chains weighing 135 grams.


