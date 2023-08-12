ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested for posting objectionable content on CM, Dy. CM

August 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Mudigere police arrested a person on the charge of circulating objectionable content on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday.

Prajwal of Kunnalli had allegedly designed a card with content informing the public that both the CM and Dy. CM had died. He had shared the card on WhatsApp groups in Mudigere.

A few Congress workers, who noticed the card, filed a complaint with the police. The police registered a case under Section 502 of the IPC. They took Prajwal into custody and released him on bail later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US