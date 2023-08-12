One arrested for posting objectionable content on CM, Dy. CM

August 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Mudigere police arrested a person on the charge of circulating objectionable content on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday.

Prajwal of Kunnalli had allegedly designed a card with content informing the public that both the CM and Dy. CM had died. He had shared the card on WhatsApp groups in Mudigere.

A few Congress workers, who noticed the card, filed a complaint with the police. The police registered a case under Section 502 of the IPC. They took Prajwal into custody and released him on bail later.