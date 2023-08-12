HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested for posting objectionable content on CM, Dy. CM

August 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Mudigere police arrested a person on the charge of circulating objectionable content on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday.

Prajwal of Kunnalli had allegedly designed a card with content informing the public that both the CM and Dy. CM had died. He had shared the card on WhatsApp groups in Mudigere.

A few Congress workers, who noticed the card, filed a complaint with the police. The police registered a case under Section 502 of the IPC. They took Prajwal into custody and released him on bail later.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.