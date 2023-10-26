One arrested for possessing elephant molar teeth

October 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department raided the house in Udayagiri area of the city and seized one molar teeth set of an elephant.

The raid was conducted on October 25 based on intelligence input. A release said the Forest Department has arrested one Abhirama Sundaram in this connection and a case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The release said investigations are on to trace the source and the mode of obtaining the molar teeth. The operation was conducted by a team led by Range Forest Officer Surendra and it was guided by Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. Basavaraj, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikat, the release added.

