One arrested for assaulting health activist

02 July 2021 19:37 IST

One person has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) in T.Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district, on Thursday.

The accused, Siddaraju, allegedly assaulted Lakshmi for suggesting that his child be admitted to a Covid Care Centre for treatment. The incident took place in Seehalli village and the rural police is investigating.

Meanwhile, ASHA workers staged a demonstration in Mysuru seeking protection from such assaults. They said despite being on the frontline in the battle against the epidemic and risking their lives to spread information about COVID-19, go on a door-to-door survey to assess the health of individuals and thus exposing themselves to the virus, removing vaccine hesitancy etc., they were insecure and were even subject to verbal abuse, say the ASHA workers.

