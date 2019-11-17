Once dilapidated, now buzzing: Government school gets new life

An old government school that was functioning out of a dilapidated structure at Kumbaradi in Sakleshpur taluk has a new look, thanks to a coffee estate owner and his friends from England. Over the past seven years, Kekoo Sethna, owner of Wodgal estate, has developed the school, spending about ₹30 lakh on it.

Mr. Sethna, a builder settled in Bengaluru, has improved basic amenities at the school and strengthened the building. What is more, he invites his friends in England to spend a few days with the schoolchildren regularly. Earlier this month, 22 foreigners visited the school and spent their days with the children.

It all began in 2012 when teachers of the school approached Vishwanath Kumbaradi, manager of Wodgal estate, for help to build a stage for the school. The manager spoke to Mr. Sethna, who readily agreed to help. “Our association with the school started then. Gradually, we fulfilled all the needs of the school,” Mr. Sethna said. “First, we built the stage, then we changed the roof, built toilets, added classrooms and provided the school with furniture. My friends from England visit the place and whenever they come, bringing gifts for the school,” he said.

These days, Mr. Sethna’s son Yohan Sethna is studying at Caterham School in London. He brings his friends to the school during vacations. “Whenever they come, they hold cultural programmes with the local children and conduct some awareness programmes. During their five-day stay this time, they spread awareness against the use of plastic and cleared the plastic waste thrown in the village,” he said.

Geri Guyan, who works for garment retailer Uniqlo, was one among the guests this time. “I enjoyed my days here and learnt a lot during the interactions with the schoolchildren. We danced to local tunes. This will remain in a memory forever,” she said.

The school has a student strength of 128. Children from neighbouring villages such as Nadahalli, Harley Estate and Kallahahalli attend the school. R. Thippaiah, headmaster of the higher primary school, said, “We are thankful to the estate owner. Our students had a good time with the guests from England.”