On women’s day, 40 girls go kayaking

Girls kayaking between Malpe beach and St. Mary’s Island in Udupi on Monday.

09 March 2021 01:08 IST

They cover the 4-km distance between Malpe Beach and St. Mary’s Island in 75 minutes

Making a difference on the International Women’s Day and braving sea waters, 40 girls from different educational institutions in Udupi went for kayaking between Malpe Beach and St. Mary’s Island on Monday.

The 40 girls kayaked from the beach to the island, which is about 4 km away, in about 75 minutes. They took rest for few minutes on the island and returned back to the beach.

Among the 40 girls who participated included 10 students from G. Shankar Government First Grade College in Ajjarkadu, five students from MGM College and 15 students from Sports Hostel in Ajjarkadu. As many as 20 girls kayaked first, followed by the remaining girls.

“This is my first attempt at kayaking, which I did not have any idea about. The training at the beach gave us the confidence to kayak this distance in the rough waters,” said Sandhya, a student of the Sports Hostel.

Glad over participating in an unique women’s day event, Rakshita, a student of G. Shankar Government First Grade College, said despite knowing swimming they had no inkling over the way they would kayak in the sea. “Completing the task has brought satisfaction. It was fun to learn kayaking,” she said.

Jointly organised

The event was jointly organised by the district administration in association with Udupi Zilla Panchayat, General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and G. Shankar Government First Grade College.

Udupi City Municipal Council president Sumithra Nayak flagged off the event. Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu and Coastal Security Police SP R. Chetan were present.