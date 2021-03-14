On Twitter, Disha Ravi recounts ordeal

Climate activist criticises media outlets as ‘seekers of TRP’.

A month after she was arrested by the Delhi police on February 13 for sedition, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi came on record for the first time and wrote about her ordeal in a series of posts on Twitter. “All that is real feels far too unreal,” she said.

Ms. Ravi, who resides in Bengaluru, was arrested over a toolkit to express global solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protests she had allegedly edited. She was granted bail 10 days later.

Expressing her dismay at how she found herself arrested, Ms. Ravi said: “In all the years that someone had asked me where I see myself in five years, I would have never answered ‘jail’ but here I was...I had coerced myself into believing that the only way I would be able to live through this was by tricking myself into thinking that this wasn’t happening to me.”

She also detailed how she realised she did not have legal counsel.

“As I stood in that courtroom, desperately searching for my lawyers, I came to terms with the fact that I would have to defend myself. I had no idea whether there was legal assistance available so when the judge asked me if I had anything to say, I decided to speak my mind,” she said.

She also criticised the media outlets “seekers of TRP”. “...In the days that followed, my autonomy was violated; my photographs were splashed all over the news; my actions were pronounced guilty -- not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs,” her statement said.

She went on to add about her climate change activism: “...It is about being radically inclusive of all groups of people, so that everyone has access to clean air, food and water,” she said.

She thanked everyone who stood by her. “...I was lucky enough to have excellent pro bono legal assistance, but what of all those who do not?” she said.

She ended her message with the importance and impact of truth. “Ideas do not die. And, truth, no matter how long it takes, always reveals itself.”