On the verge of quitting BJP, says Vishwanath

February 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, on Saturday admitted that he was on the verge of quitting the saffron party.

“Yes, I left the Congress and the JD(S). Now, I am on the verge of leaving the BJP too,” he said, while interacting with reporters during a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday.

He recalled his statement made to the media after quitting the Congress and joining the JD(S), which even made him the party’s State unit president. “With former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on one side and then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the other, I had declared that the Congress was my mother,” Mr. Vishwanath said.

Even though his (party) flag had changed, Mr. Vishwanath claimed his agenda remained the same that former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs had outlined – to work for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Refuting to the allegations that he had joined the BJP to make party leader B.S. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister after accepting money, the MLC said he was first one to raise his voice against the sale of 3,600 acres of land to Jindal. He claimed to have told Mr. Yediyurappa that he was corrupt and he should go in the presence of observers deputed to Karnataka by the BJP’s national leadership. “Would I have to courage to say so if I had accepted money,” he said.