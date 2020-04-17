Karnataka

‘On-the-spot fine on lockdown violators’

The Hassan district administration has decided to fine those bringing out vehicles unnecessarily from Saturday. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said those riding two-wheelers would be slapped a fine of ₹500 and four-wheelers would have to pay ₹1,000 on the spot. The administration has taken this measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. So far, no cases have been reported from the district.

Similarly, shopkeepers who failed to ensure social distancing would penalised ₹500. Repeated offenders would lose theor license, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told the media that since the lockdown was declared on April 24, the district police had seized 2,512 two-wheelers, 315 light motor vehicles and 85 other vehicles and collected ₹16.13 lakh penalty.

So far the district administration collected 329 samples for laboratory tests to ascertain Covid-19 infection. Among them, 324 have been proved to be negative, while the result of five is awaited.

