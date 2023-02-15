On the menu: mushroom cookie, chutney powder and rasam powder

February 15, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

Fancy a mushroom cookie, health drink, chutney powder or rasam powder? The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) in Hesaraghatta has developed five kinds of mushroom millet cookies and various value-added products from mushrooms aimed at inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship through the production of these products.

The ‘Arka mushroom millet cookies’ technology uses dry elm oyster mushroom (Hypsizygus ulmarius) powder in combination with five different millet flours (sorghum or jowar, pearl millet or bajra, corn or maize, finger millet or ragi and little millet or sawai) for the production of mushroom millet cookies. IIHR officials said this is the first of its kind to be developed since mushrooms and millets are well known for their culinary medicinal properties.

“Mushrooms are a novel horticultural crop gaining importance and also are a very good source of protein, fibre, iron, vitamins B and D, potassium, phosphorus, selenium and copper. They also contain polysaccharides and antioxidant ergothioneine, which are immune stimulators and anti-cancer agents,” Chandrashekara C, Senior Scientist, from IIHR said.

“At the same time, it is good for diabetics and heart patients due to their low energy, very low fat, no sugar, and ability to reduce cholesterol and triglycerides. These cookies and value-added products will increase the consumption of mushrooms, and also the cultivation of the mushrooms will increase and benefit the farmers,” the scientist said.

On the occasion of the International Year of the Millet this year, the IIHR is also giving importance to mushroom products using millets. “Millets are again regaining their importance as a staple food source due to their varied nutritional potential. Blended or combination food or products can be an important way to diversify the food plate and obtain balanced nutrition. Development of mushroom millet cookies is a step towards blending the nutritional goodness of mushrooms and millets for better taste and nutrition,” he explained.

National Horticulture Fair from 22 to 25 February

The National Horticulture Fair 2023 (NHF2023) will be held between February 22 and 25 in Hessarghatta on the outskirts of the city under the theme of ‘innovative horticulture for self-reliance’, said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director of ICAR-IIHR and chairman of organising committee NHF 2023.

Last year, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and in 2021, the fair was in a hybrid mode because of the pandemic. “This year, we expect a footfall of at least 50,000 from across the country. Various stalls will be put up, which will benefit farmers. IIHR aims to showcase and demonstrate the latest technologies, vegetable and medicinal crop varieties for import substitution, pollination in protected cultivation, flower waste utilisation, terrace gardening solutions for urban horticulture, production technologies for exotic fruits and cost-effective traps for management of invasive pests etc.” Mr. Singh said.

The fair has become popular over the years and attracted innovative farmers from different States.

Tribals trained under TSP project

The IIHR has trained more than 1,000 tribals in mushroom cultivation, honey bee keeping and various vegetable production technologies over the last five years, under the TSP project in Karnataka.

Chenna Reddy Aswath, Principal Scientist, IIHR, said, “We have successfully trained the tribals, especially Soliga tribes in Biligiri Rangana Hills in Chamarajanagar district and other parts of Karnataka under the TSP project. The project’s beneficiaries are now cultivating various vegetable crops and mushrooms and earning well. The project aims to bring the downtrodden towards sustainable socio-economic and livelihood activities.”

In the last five years, IIHR has extended its TSP project in Chickballapur, Sira, Pavagada, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, and other parts of the State.