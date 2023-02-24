On the last day, MLAs walk down memory lane

February 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the final session of the 15th Legislative Assembly wound up on Friday, some of the first-time legislators and old members stayed back in the House for close to five hours without a break to share their experiences.

While senior members of the Opposition Congress and JD(S) abstained from the last day’s session, members present sought blessings of the almighty for their victory in the forthcoming elections. Many members sat in their designated seats, and pleaded with Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to give them an opportunity to speak on the “send-off day.”

Like after preparatory exam

“Like many students who remain absent from school after the preparatory examination, many members too skipped the session on the eve of elections. Some have already started warming up for the final race. We don’t know who will emerge victorious,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said. He recalled the government formation days and said, “I did not think that the government would complete the term.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said some first- and second-term members had emerged as good leaders. He said “firebrand” Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had remained “Nirbhaya Yatnal” during his term. Mr. Yatnal, on a lighter note, took a dig at Mr. Yediyurappa for not making him a Minister in the government. “I am the opposition within the ruling establishment,” he said. He predicted “aaya Ram, gaya Ram” trend in politics in the coming days.

Deputy leader of the Congress U.T. Khader said, “There is no point in contesting elections with tension. All diseases have medicines, but there is none for tension.” He appealed to all to contest elections with brotherhood and love.

Adjourned sine die

Mr. Kageri later adjourned the last session of the 15th Legislative Assembly sine die indefinitely.

The House met on February 10 and the Governor addressed the joint session of the legislature on that day. Mr. Bommai presented the State Budget on February 17. The House functioned for 11 days and passed 13 Bills.

