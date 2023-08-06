On National Vascular Day, experts highlight benefits of exercise

August 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

An exercise as simple as walking can keep cardio-vascular diseases at bay, and even help save limbs that otherwise are at risk of being amputated.

This was the crux of the message of surgeons and specialists who took part in a walkathon held here on Sunday as part of National Vascular Day. The objective was to create greater public awareness on the rise in vascular diseases in society.

Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, said there was an increase in incidence of peripheral vascular diseases in society and attributed it to faulty lifestyle and diet.

He said though exercise and diet were the two pillars of good health, people had adopted a faulty lifestyle, resulting in health complications. Citing the example of Jayadeva institute here, Dr. Sadananda said it was a 300-bed hospital and all of them tend to be full. They started with three ICUs but gradually increased it and there were seven ICUs at present and again all of them tend to be full, he said, pointing out that it was an indication of the growing cases of PVDs in society.

Striking a note of caution, Dr. Sadananda said what was witnessed in hospitals in terms of numbers was only the tip of the iceberg and there were many times that numbers in society with undiagnosed or moderate disease.

Dr. H. Basavanna Gowdappa, principal, JSS Medical College, said the walkathon was being organised as part of a nationwide event being conducted by the Vascular Society of India (VSI).

More and more people were contracting vascular diseases and many of them ended up with amputation of limbs, said Dr .Basavanna Gowdappa, pointing out that the onset of diseases was preventable through lifestyle changes.

The theme of the National Vascular Day is ‘Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile’ and this was most apt as it helped avert diseases and prevent amputation, he added.

Dr. Basavanna Gowdappa rued that a lot of youngsters were getting into the habit of smoking and coupled with lack of exercise, they were contracting vascular diseases and the number of youngsters with diabetes and heart issues was on the rise, he added.

The walkathon was held in different cities across India to spread the message of vascular diseases.

The walkathon started from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and covered Agarahara and other localities before culminating near the palace. The organisers said VSI organised the walkathon with the aim of bringing national focus on promoting healthcare, awareness and timely interventions to prevent conditions that could lead to lower limb amputations.

Dr. Shivananda, senior vascular surgeon, said more than 8,000 people across 26 cities in India took part in the walkathon and that the national drive was relevant when India was fast emerging as the “diabetic capital” of the world. Dr. Ganesh Gowda, vascular surgeon, and others were present.

