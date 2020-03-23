On ‘Janata Curfew’, MLA organises mass lunch

Going against the ‘Janata Curfew’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA, arranged a lunch for over 300 persons in front of her house on Sunday, to celebrate the engagement of her son, Mrunal Hebbalkar.

This was also against the State government’s lockdown against weddings, ceremonies, and mass gatherings.

When some journalists reached her house to cover the event, they were allegedly sent out forcibly.

Journalists Jitendra Kamble and Ravi Gosai claimed that the organisers obstructed them from carrying out their duties at the event.

Mr. Gosai alleged that Ms. Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi threatened them with dire consequences.

“Mr. Hattiholi snatched our mobile phone and deleted a video of the event. He also threatened me. When I asked him what he would do, Mr. Hattiholi said that if this got leaked, then I would come to know,” Mr. Gosai said.

Mr. Gosai, a journalist with a Kannada daily, said he would complain to the Police Commissioner.

Ms. Hebbalkar did not answer calls concerning the incident.