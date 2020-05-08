On final day of free services for migrants, KSRTC operates 185 bus services

The free bus service by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for migrants who wanted to return to their home towns in other parts of Karnataka ended on Thursday. The KSRTC operated 185 buses and ferried around 5,500 people to 43 destinations on the day.

In all, from May 3, the KSRTC has operated 3,610 buses, transporting around 1.1 lakh people to over 75 destinations for free. From Bengaluru alone, it operated 2,288 buses, facilitating the transportation of around 70,000 people.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, MD of KSRTC, said that the first three days saw the highest number of operations as the demand was high. “On May 4 alone, we operated around 800 buses; it was around 500 buses each on May 3 and 5,” he said.

Mr. Kalasad also said they had observed a sharp decrease in the number of people travelling from Bengaluru city in the past two days. “The easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the city might have prompted some workers to stay back,” he said.