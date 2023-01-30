On-duty KSRTC driver saves two girls from drowning

January 30, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Bengaluru

An on-duty driver of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) rescued two girls who were drowning in a lake in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district on Sunday.

Manjunath M. was driving a bus operated on Sira-Nagappanahalli Gate route. When the bus reached Handikunte Gate bus stop at about 1.45 p.m., a woman in distress sought help to rescue her daughters who were drowning in a nearby lake.

Mr. Manjunath rushed to the spot and saved the girls. “The woman stopped the bus crying profusely and sought help to rescue her daughters. As I knew how to swim, I rushed to the spot and jumped into the lake to save the girls. Both the girls are out of danger,“ he said.

Mr. Manjunath said the woman and her daughters were washing clothes in Handikunte Agrahara lake when one of the girls accidentally fell into the water. The other girl went to her rescue, but both of them started drowning.

Mr. Manjunath has been working in the KSRTC for 16 years and is attached to the Sira depot of the corporation. KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar appreciated Mr. Manjunath’s exemplary work in saving two lives.