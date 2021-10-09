On demand, Dasara illumination extended till 10.30 p.m.

MYSURU

09 October 2021 18:37 IST

On Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, Mysuru city will be aglow till 11 p.m.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru has extended the duration of Dasara illumination till 10.30 p.m. from Saturday. Since the start of Dasara festivities on Thursday, the duration of illumination was between 6.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

However, with overwhelming response from the locals and tourists for watching the illumination, the duration has been extended by an hour to facilitate everyone to experience the distinctive lighting marking the low-key celebrations.

The arterial roads in the central business district have been witnessing heavy traffic since the start of festivities with a large number of people turning up to glimpse the illumination.

Advertising

Advertising

In order to minimise the congestion, the CESC decided to extend the duration by an hour – 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. The people can plan their city tour instead of converging on the roads all at a time causing traffic jams.

On the day of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami, the illumination will remain till 11 p.m.

CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy said the illumination has been done in a radius of 102.9 km with impressive lights decorated around 40 circles, besides the illuminated insignias of eminent personalities and the State’s major landmarks at key locations.