On day one, 95,000 register for job fair in Bengaluru

February 26, 2024

The two-day job mela ‘Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana’ kickstarted at Palace Grounds on Monday and according to the organisers, the first day saw registration of more than 95,000 aspirants.

Job seekers from various parts of the State converged in Bengaluru for the event, where offline registrations were facilitated for those unable to register online. Several companies conducted on-the-spot interviews, extending offer letters to candidates, while others underwent screening for subsequent rounds of selection. The government said 80,000 registered online and 15,000 offline.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the Karnataka government’s commitment to conducting regional job melas across districts like Mysuru and Kalaburagi annually. With a focus on providing employment to the youth, he highlighted the government’s efforts in imparting employable skills alongside education. Over one lakh job vacancies from 600 participating companies are there, he said.

Critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out the “shallow promise of creating two crore jobs annually.” He cited an increase in the unemployment rate from 2.1% in 2014 to 8.4% in 2024.

He also announced plans for the establishment of new Government Tool Room and Training Centres to further support skill development initiatives.

