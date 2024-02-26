GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

On day one, 95,000 register for job fair in Bengaluru

February 26, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being greeted by the youth at the job fair at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Monday. Minister Sharan Prakash Patil is seen.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being greeted by the youth at the job fair at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Monday. Minister Sharan Prakash Patil is seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing the gathering at the job fair at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing the gathering at the job fair at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two-day job mela ‘Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana’ kickstarted at Palace Grounds on Monday and according to the organisers, the first day saw registration of more than 95,000 aspirants.

Job seekers from various parts of the State converged in Bengaluru for the event, where offline registrations were facilitated for those unable to register online. Several companies conducted on-the-spot interviews, extending offer letters to candidates, while others underwent screening for subsequent rounds of selection. The government said 80,000 registered online and 15,000 offline.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the Karnataka government’s commitment to conducting regional job melas across districts like Mysuru and Kalaburagi annually. With a focus on providing employment to the youth, he highlighted the government’s efforts in imparting employable skills alongside education. Over one lakh job vacancies from 600 participating companies are there, he said.

Critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out the “shallow promise of creating two crore jobs annually.” He cited an increase in the unemployment rate from 2.1% in 2014 to 8.4% in 2024.

He also announced plans for the establishment of new Government Tool Room and Training Centres to further support skill development initiatives.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.