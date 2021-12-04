Omicron threat: DC for strict enforcement of rules

MYSURU

Only those who are fully vaccinated will be permitted entry to malls, theatres

In the wake of the State government issuing new guidelines amidst the Omicron threat, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials on the measures to be taken for strict compliance with the new guidelines.

All senior officials from the key departments, including Superintendent of Police R. Chetan, and District Health Officer K.S. Prasad besides representatives from various associations and trade bodies attended the meeting.

The government has categorically stated that only those who are fully vaccinated will be permitted entry to malls, theatres and other places as a precautionary measure. Restrictions have been imposed on gatherings, limiting the participants to 500. Parents of children below 18 years of age have to be fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccines against COVID-19 if their children have to attend physical classes in schools and colleges.

The meeting discussed the guidelines and the officials were told to ensure they are complied with at their levels, with the officials from the Department of Public Instruction and Pre-University Education asked to initiate the process of collecting details on the vaccination status of parents in writing.

The DHO was told to step up vaccination of those who have skipped their second dose despite completing the 84-day gap. Door-to-door vaccination should be done on priority for expanding the coverage amidst the threat of the new strain of virus.

The associations and trade bodies were told to take the help of police if they faced any hurdles in enforcing the guidelines, especially when implementing the rule of permitting entry only to fully vaccinated persons to malls and theatres.

Some private schools in the city have issued circulars, asking the parents to get two doses of vaccines if they want their children to attend the physical classes. They have said that children of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated parents will not be allowed to attend physical classes as a safety precaution acting on the government’s diktat.