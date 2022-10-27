Omicron sub-variant detected in Maharashtra, guidelines issued to border districts in Karnataka

Health Minister K Sudhakar at a review meeting of Health and Family Welfare Department in Mysuru on Thursday. Commissioner for Helath and Family Welfare Services D Randeep (left) is also seen. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The State government has issued guidelines to the district administration of border districts in Karnataka in the wake of the detection of a new sub-variant of Omicron in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, Health Minister K Sudhakar said no new strains of Omicron, a COVID-19 variant, had been traced anywhere in Karnataka so far. Even though there is nothing to be anxious about, Mr. Sudhakar said the Government was watching the situation closely and taking necessary steps that included issue of guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners of border districts in the State. All the necessary precautionary measures are being taken on the basis of the guidelines, he said.

Precautionary dose

Responding to a question, Mr. Sudhakar said the State had not reached the stage yet where wearing of masks should be made compulsory. He said the State will discuss the matter with the government’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). “Till then, let people not be anxious”, he said.

However, the Health Minister called upon people, who had not taken their third dose of vaccine, to undergo the preventive vaccination as early as possible.

Recruitment of pharmacists, lab technicians

Mr Sudhakar was in Mysuru to review the progress of work in Department of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Department of seven districts of Mysuru Division.

He said the government was planning to start Namma Clinics or health and wellness centres across the State, beginning this November. The government has also set a target of distributing 5 crore Ayushman Bharat Cards in the State by December end. The meeting will review the progress of work of various Central and State Government programmes, he said.

Fielding queries on filling up of vacancies, Mr Sudhakar said the State government had begun the process of recruiting pharmacists and lab technicians by formulating special rules for direct recruitment. Applications had already been invited and the recruitment process will be completed in the next two to three weeks based on merit and roster system. “There will be interviews. We will not allow any manipulation,” he said.

All necessary steps will also be taken up to fill up posts of nurses including male nurses, female nurses and staff nurses, besides Operation Theatre (OT) technicians. Now, educational courses were available to train candidates to become OT technicians, which will help the process of surgery, he added.

