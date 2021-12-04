Omicron: State Health Dept. on high alert

Health Minister K. Sudhakar

Bengaluru

04 December 2021 01:39 IST

Medical colleges directed to prepare for possible third wave

In the wake of India’s first two Omicron cases being detected in Karnataka, the State Health Department is on high alert. All medical colleges in the districts have been directed to gear up and be prepared to deal with a possible third wave.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who on Friday met the deans and heads of various departments in the 21 medical colleges, directed them to train 18,000 nursing students, ramp up paediatric ICUs, and keep other required infrastructure ready.

After chairing a video conference with the directors of the medical colleges, the Minister said everyone including the heads of departments, professors and senior doctors of the medical colleges have been advised to get involved in coordination with resident doctors and final-year medical students.

“During the first and second waves, the State faced a paucity of nurses to treat those who were in the ICUs. Now that problem has been solved. There are about 18,000 students doing their final year nursing courses. They should be trained for a month through the digital platform of the RGUHS for assisting our doctors in the ICUs if required,” he said.

“We are trying to resolve all issues flagged by the medical colleges that may come in the way of providing quality treatment for people,” he said.

On the release of COVID risk allowance for resident doctors, the Minister said of the required ₹73 crore, the Finance Department released ₹55 crore on Thursday.

The remaining will also be released within a day or two and the risk allowance will be credited to the accounts of the resident doctors shortly.