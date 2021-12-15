Omicron patient discharged

A 34-year-old South Africa returnee, who was detected as the third Omicron case in Karnataka, has been discharged from Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, the designated Omicron facility, on Tuesday.

Doctors said he had returned from South Africa on December 1 and tested negative at the airport. However, he tested positive on a repeat test and got himself admitted to Bowring hospital on December 3. His genome sequencing reports came on December 12.

“He has completed 10 days from the onset of symptoms, is symptom-free and has tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours. Hence, we have discharged him. He has been advised one week home quarantine,” a doctor in charge of the Omicron ward said.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old government doctor without any travel history, who was the second patient to be detected with Omicron in Karnataka, is still under treatment at the hospital.