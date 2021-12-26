Omicron: 7 new cases in State

Bengaluru

26 December 2021 00:16 IST

Seven new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number to 38.

Confirming this in a tweet on Saturday, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said out of the seven cases, four have a history of international history from UAE, Zambia, UK, and USA.

One is the primary contact of an international traveller and two others had arrived from Delhi.

According to a note from the Health Department, six are fully vaccinated and one is a 15-year-old who travelled from the U.S. and was not vaccinated. Of the seven, six are under isolation at private hospitals, while one person has been discharged for home isolation after 10 days at a primary hospital.

COVID-19 cases

Karnataka on Saturday reported 270 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,04,239. Bengaluru Urban reported 152 cases and two deaths. With four deaths, the State's toll rose to 38,309. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 246 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,58,630.

The State now has 7,271 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.27%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.48%.

As many as 97,782 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 84,336 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,59,24,486.