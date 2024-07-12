Ombudsman yet to recover ₹1.74 crore of ₹2.68 crore penalties under MGNREGA

Probing into 91 cases of misappropriation of funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Scheme in Kalaburagi district in the last 10 years, the Ombudsman has ordered recovery of ₹2.68 crore.

As per data provided by the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat office, the Ombudsman received 110 complaints between 2010 and 2023 regarding irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGA.

Of the ₹2.68 crore, a sum of ₹93.82 lakh has been recovered and deposited with the State Treasury and the remaining ₹1.74 crore is yet to be recovered from the Panchayat Development Officers and gram panchayat presidents.

Some of the cases got stayed and a few were disposed of after the accused or the complainant approached the Karnataka Ombudsman Appellate Authority.

Meanwhile, District Ombudsman for MGNREGA Ravindra Chandrashekar said that he received 58 complaints related to MGNREGA.

“After receiving a complaint, directions will be given to PDOs for furnishing documents. Also, spot inspection is conducted and if irregularities are found in the implementation of the scheme, we impose penalty and order recovery,” Mr. Ravindra said.

Of the ₹2.68 crore penalties, the Ombudsman has recovered ₹49.21 lakh from Karachagi Gram Panchayat in Afzalpur taluk alone (₹24.60 lakh each in 2019-20 and 2021-22).

Irregularities to the tune of ₹29.31 lakh and ₹12.88 lakh were found in two different works taken up under MGNREGA in Sumbad Gram Panchayat of Yadrami taluk.

There has been misappropriation of funds of ₹11.51 lakh in Kachapur Gram Panchayat and ₹4.61 lakh in Yalagod Gram Panchayat.

The Ombudsman has ordered recovery of ₹61.74 lakh in nine cases in Yadrami taluk, of which only ₹2.32 lakh has been recovered.

Similarly in Jewargi taluk, the Ombudsman has ordered recovery of ₹67.84 lakh in 15 cases, of which only ₹12.53 lakh has been recovered.