KarnatakaBengaluru 14 September 2021 19:29 IST
Comments
Om Birla to address joint session of Karnataka legislature on Sept. 24
Updated: 14 September 2021 19:29 IST
Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday informed the House that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would address a joint session of both the Houses of the legislature on the last day of the session on September 24.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, Mr. Kageri said. Mr. Birla is expected to speak on conduct and discipline of members during the session.
More In Karnataka
Read more...