Om Birla to address joint session of Karnataka legislature on Sept. 24

Bengaluru

14 September 2021 19:29 IST

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday informed the House that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would address a joint session of both the Houses of the legislature on the last day of the session on September 24.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, Mr. Kageri said. Mr. Birla is expected to speak on conduct and discipline of members during the session.

Advertising

Advertising