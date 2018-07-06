Old wine in new bottle for Mandya, Ramanagaram

more-in

While the opposition BJP leaders are terming the State budget presented by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday as the ‘Mandya-Hassan and Ramanagaram budget’, people in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts are criticising it for neglecting their region.

Of the 37 Janata Dal (Secular) legislatures in the State Assembly, 10 won from these two districts. All 11 Assembly segments – seven in Mandya and four in Ramanagaram – are being represented by the coalition partner parties Congress and JD(S).

There were high hopes of the districts getting major importance in the budget. However, Mandya district merely gets ₹162 crore worth projects while Ramanagaram received around ₹135 crore in the budget. Thus, it was termed as “utterly disappointing” by farmers and members of various peoples’ organisations. “We had expected a complete loan waiver as the JD(S) announced in its electoral manifesto,” Shambhunahalli Suresh, president, Mandya district Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene.

The ceiling on quantum of loans being waived off would not serve the purpose. Minimum loan for purchasing a tractor would be ₹4 lakh. At least ₹2 lakh is required to cultivate around five acres of land, Mr. Suresh said.

Allocation of funds for the establishing or repairing of lift irrigation projects, check-dams; special packages for the families of farmers who committed suicide; modernisation of canals; and rejuvenation of lakes was expected. Surprisingly, not even a single project pertaining to the matter was announced, another senior KRRS leader Haniyambadi Nagaraju said.

Annapoorna, activist and member, Stree Shakti Sangha, in Maddur, demanded a waiver of gold loans and private loans without any delay. According to her, the JD(S) activists had extensively campaigned promising to waive loans of Stree Shakti self-help groups across the State within 24 hours of coming to power.

Closure of schools

N.L. Bharath Raj, president, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, criticised the CM for not making an announcement on free bus passes and for deciding to close government schools owing to shortage of students.

“I was expecting at least ₹400 crores for projects in the district. But, the announcements are not satisfactory,” former Minister M.H. Ambareesh said here.

Old projects

The budget was also criticised by stakeholders in the tourism and industrial sectors as it failed to offer any new projects.

The ‘film city’ that would come up at Ramanagaram was proposed by the previous government. It was just shifted from Mysuru to Ramanagaram. Even the development of Brindavan Gardens near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya district was announced in the 2015 budget by then CM Siddaramaiah. The development of twin waterfalls – Gaganachukki of Mandya district and Bharachukki of Chamarajanagara district – was also planned and proposed during the previous government, Nagarjun, a hotelier, said.

The establishment of a film university, multi-speciality hospital, arts and crafts village, childrens’ park and medical college at Kanakapura are the only major projects proposed in the budget for Ramanagaram district. The upgrade of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and two multi-village drinking water schemes are the only projects offered to Mandya.