ADVERTISEMENT

Old Kesare residents protest against MCC over waste dumping

January 29, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kesare staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday over the dumping of solid wastes by the Mysuru City Corporation | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Residents of Old Kesare in Mysuru city on Monday staged a protest against the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for dumping solid waste collected from the city in the locality. The move has led to unhygienic conditions besides spreading bad smell in the locality, they claim.

Strongly opposing the MCC’s move, the residents said the MCC did not consult the residents of the locality when it decided to dump solid wastes in its land set aside for processing the waste.

The MCC also shifted the slaughterhouse that was originally proposed at R.S. Naidu Nagar to Old Kesare. The project remains incomplete as the residents oppose the facility. The projects that are opposed in other localities are brought to old Kesare without eliciting the opinion of the local residents, the residents stated in a statement here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCC conveniently relocates such projects from R.S. Naidu Nagar to Old Kesare. “Are we not humans,” the residents asked.

They charged that the MCC was spoiling the health conditions of the people in Old Kesare by shifting waste that was dumped earlier at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, and demanded that the MCC must stop waste dumping in Old Kesare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US