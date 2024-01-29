GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Old Kesare residents protest against MCC over waste dumping

January 29, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Kesare staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday over the dumping of solid wastes by the Mysuru City Corporation

Residents of Kesare staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday over the dumping of solid wastes by the Mysuru City Corporation | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Residents of Old Kesare in Mysuru city on Monday staged a protest against the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for dumping solid waste collected from the city in the locality. The move has led to unhygienic conditions besides spreading bad smell in the locality, they claim.

Strongly opposing the MCC’s move, the residents said the MCC did not consult the residents of the locality when it decided to dump solid wastes in its land set aside for processing the waste.

The MCC also shifted the slaughterhouse that was originally proposed at R.S. Naidu Nagar to Old Kesare. The project remains incomplete as the residents oppose the facility. The projects that are opposed in other localities are brought to old Kesare without eliciting the opinion of the local residents, the residents stated in a statement here.

The MCC conveniently relocates such projects from R.S. Naidu Nagar to Old Kesare. “Are we not humans,” the residents asked.

They charged that the MCC was spoiling the health conditions of the people in Old Kesare by shifting waste that was dumped earlier at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, and demanded that the MCC must stop waste dumping in Old Kesare.

