Old DC office in Mysuru likely to house museum for display of rare artefacts, says H.K. Patil

July 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil on Monday, July 24, said that Karnataka government was considering a proposal to convert the old office of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, a heritage building, into a museum for showcasing the rare artefacts locked up in treasury in the Department of Archeology, Heritage and Museums.

Mr. Patil, who was on a day-long visit to Mysuru on Monday, had the treasury or the strong room situated in a wing of Mysuru Palace reopened after almost a decade. A total of 369 rare artefacts including inscriptions on copper plates, idols of Nataraja, coins of the past eras etc. were among the items kept in the locked treasury.

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the artefacts gathering dust in the treasury, away from gaze of the general public and tourists. “What is the use keeping such precious objects locked up? They should be kept open for viewing by the public and tourists,” he said.

Such historical artefacts will be of interest not only to visitors, but also researchers and historians.

He said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and take necessary steps to convert the old Deputy Commissioner’s office, which is about 128 years old heritage structure, into a museum.

Recently, the Deputy Commissioner’s office was shifted to the new premises in Siddhartha Nagar.

He also assured that the State government will make an honest effort to conserve the heritage structures in Mysuru and the matter will also be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

QR code-based ticketing system

Mr. Patil said the government was also planning to come up with a QR code-based ticketing system for tourists visiting Mysuru.

With the QR code-based ticketing system, the tourists need not waste time standing in a queue at every tourist destination to purchase entry tickets.

With an estimated 50 lakh tourists visiting Mysuru every year, Mr. Patil said the government was planning to introduce the concept of tourist police for the benefit of tourists.

The tourist police will come to the assistance of tourists encountering trouble at tourist destinations, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Patil held a meeting with officials of the Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) and tourism department officials at Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace.

Later, an official statement said JLR, which had transacted business worth ₹61 crore during 2020-21, had increased the sum to ₹111 crore during 2022-23.

Apart from senior officials of the Tourism Department, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra was also present at the meeting.