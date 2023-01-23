Old classmates join hands to give it back to society

January 23, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A team of old classmates in Kalaburagi has joined hands for serving society. Generally, many people have good intention but they wait for an opportune moment to put it into action and, Saurabh Jewargi, a youth, has in pursuit of this brought together his friends and formed the team, We Make It Possible, pooling up their earnings and carrying forward noble initiatives.

We Make It Possible was formed by four classmates in 2019. The team has left its footprints while undertaking various social services, including conducting awareness programmes in schools on the opportunities available in the defence sector, organising weekly health camps for leprosy patients, distributing food for the homeless and providing treatment for street dogs.

Apart from Saurabh Jewargi, Sahana Sitnoor, Sachin and Manjunath Malipatil are among the members of the team.

Speaking to The Hindu, they said that the initiative was initially taken by the four schoolmates and later some of their friends, all working professionals, joined them voluntarily. Now, the team has 15 members, they added.

They have categorised their programmes into five sections, Trana, Santrupti, Umang, street animals feeding initiative and awareness on the opportunities available in the defence sector and also, stray animals, in schools.

Under the Trana programme, the team provides medical assistance to leprosy patients on a monthly basis. The team members take care of about 25 leprosy patients in the city. Under Santrupti, they provide food for destitute during weekends. The team members celebrate the birthdays of orphan children under the programme Umang.

“Our team carries out sterilisation of stray dogs since cases of dog bite and instances of dogs mauling children and the elderly are being commonly reported. One of the significant initiatives of our team is awareness programmes about stray animals at the school level. The very objective behind this initiative is to educate students regarding feeding practices and responsibilities towards street animals,” Saurabh Jewargi said.

Mr. Jewargi explained the working of the organisation and said that each member of the team contributes ₹1,000 every month from his salary and this amount is used for purchasing medicine for leprosy patients and collar-rings for street dogs.

He said that the team divides activities area-wise accordingly and the members keep updating the activities through WhatsApp. The team members spare time for conducting activities in the morning hours and during the weekends and holidays.

“Our team has organised awareness programmes on defence in 18 to 20 schools in the recent past. We have organised around 170 social welfare activities in the last two-and-a-half years,” Ms. Sahana Sitnoor said.

The team does not expect to receive monetary assistance from any organisations or individuals, Mr. Saurabh Jewargi added.