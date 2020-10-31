Old buildings in Dharwad to be surveyed

NDRF personnel in action during a drill to rescue survivors of a building collapse on the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha premises in Dharwad on Friday.

HUBBALLI

31 October 2020 00:50 IST

Learning lessons from the building collapse incident of 2019 in Dharwad, the district administration would be issuing directions to municipal corporations and local bodies to conduct a survey of old buildings in the district, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said.

Mr. Patil, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, was speaking at a function after a mock drill by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on rescuing survivors of a building collapse incident.

He said that after the survey, the owners of buildings identified as unfit for occupation would be served notices issuing a warning and also asking them to submit certificates from competent authorities about the safety of their buildings. Action would be taken against those failing to fall in line, he said.

Mr. Patil said that during building collapse, fire accidents and natural calamities, people caught in the incidents would panic. “However, if they are aware of how the rescue team will work in coordination to save them, they will respond positively and the rescue mission will succeed. The idea of the mock drill is to sensitise the public on how such rescue missions are conducted,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that such mock drills would also help the public to understand how they should respond in such cases of crisis.

Earlier, an NDRF team conducted a mock drill on a rescue mission during a building collapse on the premises of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Pranchar Sabha building. The authority organised the mock drill in association with NDRF and Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Over 40 personnel from NDRF Bengaluru conducted the mock drill to demonstrate how a rescue mission takes place during a building collapse. They demonstrated different methods of pulling out those trapped under debris, first aid, the use of dog squads to check for survivors, recovering bodies of the dead buried in the debris and other such operations.

Superintendent of Police of Dharwad P. Krishnakant, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale, Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Deputy Commander of 10th battalion of NDRF Sukhendra Datta, team commanders Santosh Kumar and R.P. Choudhary and others were present. Prior to the mock drill, a review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority was held.