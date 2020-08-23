Old Amrit Mahal cows to be given to pvt. goshalas

They are being moved out of breeding centres for the first time; head of cattle at each centre to be limited to 200

The State government has decided to bring down the number of cattle at Amrit Mahal Kaval breeding centres in the State by handing over the aged ones to private cow-shelters (goshalas).

Limiting the head of cattle at each centre to 200, the animals are being handed over to private agencies that willing to take care of them. It is for the first time in the history of the centre that such a decision has been taken.

As many as 36 head of cattle belonging to Basur centre has been handed over to a goshala run by a private organisation near Kadur. Similarly, many organisations have come forward to take care of the cattle.

Amrit Mahal, a native breed of cattle, has enjoyed royal patronage since the times of the Vijayanagar Empire. Later, Mysore kings took special care of them. Tipu Sultan gave the name “Amrit Mahal” and brought in a system to take care of them.

The Amrit Mahal Cattle Breeding Centre was set up at Ajjampura in Chikkamagaluru district in 1929 under the British rule. It has sub-centres in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Davangere, and Chitradurga districts.

Often, these centres have attracted criticism from the public for laxity in taking care of cattle.

“For the first time, the government has decided handover cattle to private agencies. As per the order from the government, we are giving cattle to those who have sufficient facilities to take care of them,” said Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of the centre at Ajjampura.

The animals aged above 12 with fewer breed characters would be given to the private agencies. The private firms have to give in writing that they would take care of them till their death and keep the centres and never give them to slaughterhouses.

“We are giving them free of cost. There are 79 registered goshalas in the State. They get ₹17.5 per animal per day to take care of them,” said Ramesh Kumar. He said the objective of this move was to maintain the purity of the breed, by removing weak and aged cattle from the breeding centres.

Of the total 2,500 cattle in Amrit Mahal Kaval centres, around 600 would be sent to private agencies, while the rest would be retained for breeding. The centre has 68,267 acres of grazing land, spread over six districts, for the breed.