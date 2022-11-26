Old AC buses still plying as KSRTC is yet to procure new ones

November 26, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Premier services offered by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have earned many accolades for the corporation. However, passengers are now demanding that the corporation should remove the old fleet of Airavat Club Class as it does not provide the experience that the tagline of this service — Sleep like a baby — promises.

Chandrakala S., who recently booked a ticket from Udupi to Bengaluru, said, “I booked a ticket in Club Class bus paying ₹970 from Udupi. The bus broke down near Mangaluru and passengers were shifted to another bus. The second bus too faced problems near Sakleshpur and passengers were shifted to yet another bus. It caused a lot of inconvenience for the passengers. Passengers pay hefty fare and KSRTC should provide good service.”

Bad roads add to woes

Poor road condition, especially those connecting to coastal Karnataka, also adds to the poor travel experience of passengers. Time taken for travel has increased.

Chandrashekar Prabhu, another passenger said, “Few days ago, I booked a Club Class bus to Manipal. All the seats were booked from Bengaluru, after the bus crossed Sakleshpur, all of a sudden the window glass of the rear seat broke and fell. The conductor covered the window with a bedsheet. After the bus reached Mangaluru depot, the passengers were asked to shift to yet another bus. Crew of the bus blamed bad roads for broken glass.”

The officials of the KSRTC admit that non-induction of new buses is the reason for running the old fleet. As per the policy, the corporation removes an AC bus after it has operated over 13 lakh km. But 17 AC buses (Volvo) are being operated despite crossing 20 lakh km. Around 50 buses have covered over 18 lakh km and 86 buses are operated for over 15 lakh km. The corporation has a fleet of 22 buses that are operated for over 13 lakh km. On other hand, 48% of the ordinary buses operated by the corporation have crossed 9 lakh km operations.

Rattling window panes

An official of the KSRTC said, “Passengers who travel in old AC buses often complain about rattling of window panes, rainwater leaking, AC not functioning, worn-out seats, and recliner seats not working, and many others. Those who occupy rear seats complain about engines making too much noise.”

When contacted the MD of the KSRTC Anbu Kumar said that measures are being taken to procure new buses.

“The induction of new buses did not happen for a long time. It is very necessary for us to purchase all types of buses, including premier class service buses including AC sleeper and non-sleeper. We have received permission from the government to raise ₹220 crore to induct 600 non AC -buses and 20 AC buses. The scrutiny committee is evaluating the process. The existing fleet size is after regular maintenance work. We value the suggestion made by the passengers and we phase out old buses,” he said.

2,000 buses needed

The official added that there is a need to procure around 2000 buses and that will be done in a phased manner. The KSRTC has a fleet size of 8,200 buses.