Ola, Uber autos to be seized

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 09, 2022 00:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu on Saturday said that he has ordered the department officials to seize Ola and Uber autos in Bengaluru, where the aggregators are engaged in a regulatory tussle with authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sriramulu said that notices have been issued to both Ola and Uber for “violations” and that he would decide the next course of action in a day or two.

While giving licences, the Transport Department had imposed conditions that should not be violated. “Notices have been issued because there are violations. After we get a reply from them, I will take a decision in a couple of days,” the Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Taxi aggregators have claimed that the department cannot act against them because of a case pending before the Karnataka High Court. Ola and Uber will face action for illegally aggregating autorickshaw rides, according to department officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app