Ola, Uber autos to be seized

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu on Saturday said that he has ordered the department officials to seize Ola and Uber autos in Bengaluru, where the aggregators are engaged in a regulatory tussle with authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sriramulu said that notices have been issued to both Ola and Uber for “violations” and that he would decide the next course of action in a day or two.

While giving licences, the Transport Department had imposed conditions that should not be violated. “Notices have been issued because there are violations. After we get a reply from them, I will take a decision in a couple of days,” the Minister said.

Taxi aggregators have claimed that the department cannot act against them because of a case pending before the Karnataka High Court. Ola and Uber will face action for illegally aggregating autorickshaw rides, according to department officials.