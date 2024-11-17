 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OLA driver booked for misbehaviour with woman passenger

Published - November 17, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An Ola cab driver was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger over a quarrel on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Priyanka Arora, a resident of Dommaluru. She had gone to a cafe in Indira Nagar and booked the cab to return home. The cab that came to pick her up was not the cab she had booked, but the driver said that it was under repair, so another one was sent. Arora checked the OTP that matched with hers and then boarded the cab.

When she asked the driver to turn on the AC, he refused and allegedly misbehaved with her by threatening to drop her in the middle of the road, if insisted. She reached home but her mobile phone battery died down. The driver was enraged when he was asked to wait for the payment. He allegedly tried to barge into her house and created a ruckus, shouting and abusing her. She then raised a complaint online and later with the police.

Based on the complaint, J. B. Nagar police registered an FIR against the driver for trespass, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman. He was summoned for questioning.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.