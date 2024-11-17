OLA driver booked for misbehaviour with woman passenger

An Ola cab driver was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger over a quarrel on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Priyanka Arora, a resident of Dommaluru. She had gone to a cafe in Indira Nagar and booked the cab to return home. The cab that came to pick her up was not the cab she had booked, but the driver said that it was under repair, so another one was sent. Arora checked the OTP that matched with hers and then boarded the cab.

When she asked the driver to turn on the AC, he refused and allegedly misbehaved with her by threatening to drop her in the middle of the road, if insisted. She reached home but her mobile phone battery died down. The driver was enraged when he was asked to wait for the payment. He allegedly tried to barge into her house and created a ruckus, shouting and abusing her. She then raised a complaint online and later with the police.

Based on the complaint, J. B. Nagar police registered an FIR against the driver for trespass, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman. He was summoned for questioning.