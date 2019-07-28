Oka criticises trend of media trials

Taking exception to panel discussions on court judgments without proper study, Justice A.S. Oka, Chief Justice of Karnataka, has said that media trial was being conducted by those who did not know the difference between bail and acquittal.

Speaking at a workshop for lawyers, organised at the new court complex here on Friday, Justice Oka said it was regretting to note that judgements were being criticised without properly studying them.

He said the tendency to make allegations on legal issues without a proper understanding and study was also on the rise. There was need to protect the judicial system from such attacks, he said.

‘Constructive criticism’

Justice Oka however said that citizens had the right to comment on and criticise judgments but it should constructive and should be based on valid legal points.

Pointing out studies being carried out by several institutions on the performance of judges and advocates based on various cases, Justice Oka emphasised the need for the legal fraternity to improve the system to and overcome challenges.

He mentioned that many who were in the freedom struggle were from the legal fraternity and 35% of the Members of Parliament in the first Lok Sabha in 1952 were lawyers.

He said that major contributions in parliamentary discussions were by lawyers. However now their presence had come down to 10% and the number of practising lawyers in politics too had come down.

With technology bringing about changes in the legal profession also, there was need for the legal fraternity to introspect and come out with ideas and programmes for meeting the expectations of the people, he said.

Justice Oka said that lawyers’ cooperation was required to discharge their (judges) duties properly. He also called on the young lawyers to make efforts to occupy judicial positions.

Registrar General of High Court V. Shreeshananda, Principal District & Session Judge Ishappa Bhute, President of Hubballi Bar Association President Ashok Baligar, secretary Guru Hiremath, and others were present.

On Friday, Justice Oka also visited the Dharwad Bench of High Court of Karnataka, sat through few hearings in the court halls and later addressed them in the evening.