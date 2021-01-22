Offline classes for first year PG students from Jan. 29

University of Mysore all set to resume classroom teaching on Manasagangotri campus besides PG centres in Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajnagar

After resuming offline classes for the students of intermediate semesters for both PG and UG from January 19, the University of Mysore on Friday announced the restart of offline classes for the first-year postgraduate students from January 29. And it hopes to complete the curriculum of the first semester of the first-year PG course by March since nearly 40 per cent of the syllabus had already been covered in online teaching.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the University is fully prepared to restart the offline classes for the first-year PG students on Manasagangotri campus and also in its three PG centres at Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, taking all precautions and complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the University has given another chance to those wishing to take admissions to the PG courses under the Scheme ‘B’ with some seats remaining vacant. Admissions under Scheme ‘A’ have been done and admissions are available only in Scheme ‘B’ which has a different fee structure.

Claiming that the classes that resumed for the students of intermediate semesters had recorded an average of 70-80 per cent attendance, the Vice-Chancellor expressed confidence of attracting 100 per cent attendance soon besides hoping for good attendance in classes of the first-year PG courses. “Some departments have recorded 100 per cent attendance in classes of intermediate semesters,” said Prof. Kumar, adding that students are willing to attend classes besides attending the sessions for clearing their doubts of classes done in online mode.

Yuvaraja’s and Maharaja’s Colleges, the two constituent colleges of the University, have also attracted good attendance since their reopening, he said, adding that online classes will continue until the students’ turn-up to offline classes in full strength.

Prof. Kumar said the State government has given a free hand to the Universities to conduct the offline classes as per their requirements, making all necessary arrangements. “If at all there is a difference of 10-15 days in the schedule, the University will make it up and ensure that the schedule won’t affect the academic year of 2022 for which the admissions may start in October.”

The VC said the University is hoping to conduct the examination for the second year PG students in February-end and in March-end for the first year PG students with progress achieved in completing major portions of the curricula in online mode. “This also depends on the progress achieved in the offline classes,” he replied.

With regard to the vacant seats in PG courses, the VC said the vacant seats will be filled up by January 29 with admissions on. The departments having seats vacant in Scheme ‘A’ will also be considered for admissions and instructions in this connection had been given to them.