Offline classes for college students to resume today

Bengaluru

26 July 2021 01:19 IST

74% of students who are above 18 have received at least one vaccine dose

After over four months, offline classes in degree, postgraduate, engineering colleges, and polytechnics are set to resume on Monday.

A press release, issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, stated that 74% of students who are above 18 had received at least one dose of vaccination. The remaining would be vaccinated shortly, he said.

Students who want to attend offline classes have to bring a consent letter signed by their parents. In addition to this, it is mandatory that students should have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued to colleges. Institutions have been asked to take into account the total number of students and number of class rooms and accordingly make arrangements to maintain physical distance. All the frequently touched areas, including furniture, laptops and computers should be sanitised. College managements have been advised to coordinate with the nearest primary health centre and anybody who has symptoms should be taken there to get tested.

For those who are not willing to attend physical classes, online classes will continue. Many colleges and universities are conducting orientation sessions and ‘welcome back to campus’ programmes on Monday so that students develop confidence to attend the classes.

The SOPs also state that teachers have to send the teaching content of each period one month in advance through WhatsApp, e-mail or Telegram. These can be in the form of video lectures, Powerpoint presentations, e-notes, e-books, audio books, practice questions, etc.