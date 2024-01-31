Officials with communal agenda have no right to continue in office, says Karnataka CM

January 31, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Three days after the replacement of a saffron flag with the national flag on a government land at Keragodu village in Mandya village, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning to Secretaries in-charge of districts in the State saying that government officials should adhere to the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution and there is no place for those with communal agenda.

In his opening remarks at the first meeting of the Secretaries, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “In our government, officials should be committed to the principles of secularism. If not, there is no place to continue in office... The Deputy Commissioners should be committed to secularism and respect for the Constitution. Officials acting against the Constitution have no right and opportunity.”

Noting that the experience of officials should benefit the district administration, Mr. Siddaramaiah said programmes and projects should reach the public effectively. Secretaries have been made in charge of districts to take quick decisions regarding the district administration, he said.

The government came to power eight months ago and instructions have been given to Deputy Commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats about four months ago to listen to grievances and bring about changes, he said, and asked officials to provide information on the changes or reforms they introduced in the district administration.

“Why have the government’s guarantee schemes not reached all beneficiaries? Why are technical issues not solved yet?” he asked, seeking an explanation from senior officials. “Is there decline in the number of people visiting the Revenue Department, offices of Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner? Are people getting their grievances addressed at the offices of Tahsildar and Assistant Commissioner?” he asked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who noted the plight of the people during his visits to districts, told officials to provide details of their regular visits to the Social Welfare department hostels, police stations, and schools to take stock of the situation.

On drought situation

He also asked officials to address public grievances related to shortage of buses, drinking water supply, man-animal conflicts, and shortage of fodder. He told them to prepare a ₹20-crore proposal for distribution of fodder in drought-hit taluks and bring it before the Cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister directed Secretaries to visit districts twice a month.

The Chief Minister launched Pragathi, a mobile application that helps monitor various programmes being implemented in districts.