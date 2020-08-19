Officials warned against underutilisation of TSP, SCSP funds

DHARWAD

19 August 2020

Taking exception to under utilisation of funds meant for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has warned officials against any lapses in the utilisation of funds meant for the deprived communities.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the Tribal Sub Plan and the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (TSP and SCSP) here on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that both the Union and State governments had made adequate funds available under the TSP and SCSP and officials should ensure the optimum utilisation of the funds.

“If any department shows negligence in preparing action plan and fails to utilise the funds within the stipulated time, the official concerned will be held responsible. And, subsequently, disciplinary action will be initiated against him,” he said.

Referring to the reason of delay in funds availability for not preparing action plan, Mr. Patil said that every department had to spend 24.10 % of their total budget under TSP and SCSP.

Funds under the programme should be utilised for development and welfare activities and eligible beneficiaries selected for them. Every department should prepare action plan based on the funds allocated to them and immediately forward them to their respective senior officers for approval, he said.

Mr. Patil said that all the departments should work in such a way as to achieve 70 % progress in utilisation of funds under TSP and SCSP by November 2020. Failure to achieve the target would be dealt with seriously, including legal action, he said.