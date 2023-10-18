Officials warned against initiating namesake programmes to eradicate child labour

October 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and Chairman of District Task Force on Eradication of Child Labour Raghunandan Murthy has asked officials to be proactive in eradicating child labour by initiating surprise checks on a regular basis and subsequently, taking effective measures to bring the rescued children to the mainstream.

Chairing a meeting of the District Task Force on Eradication of Child and Adolescent Labour in Haveri on Wednesday, Mr. Murthy warned the officials against holding namesake programmes towards child labour eradication.

“Officials of the task force should mandatorily participate in the surprise checks and raids and register stringent cases against those employing children. The rescued children should be provided with all necessary protection, assistance and required education so as to enable them to come to the mainstream,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that for prevention and eradication of child and adolescent labour, the government has appointed officials of 11 various departments, including police, health, social welfare, child welfare.

“The members of the district and taluk task forces should raid garages, hotels and other places where instances of employing child and adolescent labour are reported more. Along with taking strict action, they should visit the houses of the rescued children, educate their parents so that they assimilate into the mainstream,” he said.

Mr. Murthy said that along with district and taluk task forces, teams will be formed at the hobli level too to conduct 15 checks every month and submit reports every 15 days. He also warned that those officials who are being negligent towards their responsibilities will be dealt with strongly.

He asked the officials to prepare an action plan for organising child labour awareness programmes and workshops starting on November 14. He also asked the officials to collect information on 84 school dropouts in the district.

“You have provided information on 421 out of the 505 school dropouts who have now been helped rejoin schools. What is the fate of the remaining 84? Have they migrated? Submit information on every child within a week,” he said.

Taking exception to the absence of task force members, he asked for issue of show-cause notice to them and also sought information on officials who have remained absent continuously during surprise checks on child labour.

Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Service Authority Puttaraju emphasised the need for extensive awareness programmes and honest efforts to bring back the rescued children to the mainstream. He also stressed the need for strict action against people employing child labour.

Labour Officer Mahesh Kulali, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Somashekhar Mullalli, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Reshma Kousar, Deputy Director of Woman and Child Development Srinivas Aladarti, Assistant Director of Information B.R. Ranganath and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.