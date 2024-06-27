Officials warned against allowing pre-natal sex determination in Bagalkot hospitals

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officers of the department concerned visited some villages and hospitals in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

He interacted with patients and doctors in a hospital in Lokapur. He also warned officials that they will have to face action if instances of pre-natal sex determination and female foeticide are found in the district.

“Officials in Bagalkot and Belagavi districts have detected such evil practices in the recent months. The State government has taken it seriously. It will act strictly against such offences,” he said.

He said that the recent case of foeticide in Mahalingpur is a black spot on the district.

“A district-level progress review meeting of the department will be held in Bagalkot on Friday, where such cases will be discussed. Strict action will be taken to prevent foeticide. The accused in the Mahalingpur foeticide case have already been arrested. The department is conducting a drive in Mandya, Bangalore and other places across the State to prevent foeticide,” he said.

“Awareness is being created to prevent such cases. Everyone should join hands to change the system,” he added.

Principal Secretary Harsha Gupta, officers G.N. Srinivasa, Ananta Desai, Jayashree Yemmi, Vinaya Kulkarni and others were present.

A mother-child hospital has been approved for Mudhol taluk and it will start soon, the Minister said.

In the next few days, a team of necessary experts will be appointed and action will be taken to use the existing infrastructure, including oxygen dispensers, he said.

In Belagavi

Meanwhile, in Kittur in Belagavi district, officers sealed two places being used as hospitals without licence. Following complaints of female foeticide and child sale, doctors inspected two hospitals in Kittur on Wednesday and closed them down.

A team of officers led by Sanjay Siddanna closed down and confiscated allopathic medicines in Dhanwantari Clinic belonging to Mahesh Hattiholi on College Road and the Jamadar Clinic belonging to Ibrahim Jamadar near the Farmers Oni Cross.

Officers said that Dr. Hattiholi is an ayurveda graduate, while Dr. Jamdar is a homoeopath. They were not practising in the streams they were trained in but practised modern medicine instead.

The clinics were not registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Institutions (KPMS) Act.