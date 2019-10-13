Officials visit fall army worm-hit fields in Sindhanur

A team of officials from the Agriculture Department visited the farms hit by a fall army worm (FAW) infestation in Madasirwar, Belagurki and Alabanur villages in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district recently. They conducted awareness camps to guide farmers about controlling such attacks.

Chetana Patil, Joint Director of the department, said the jowar and maize crops were attacked in many villages. Therefore, farmers should actively cooperative and spray the pesticides.

Dr. Patil said that farmers should use 0.5 ml per litre of Azadirachtin — a neem extract. It is used as a commercial insect growth regulator that controls the metamorphosis process as the insect passes from the larva to the pupa stage and uses 0.4 gram powder of Emamectin benzoate per litre, if the attack is very severe.

The JD also directed the farmers to use poison bait that is made by mixing jaggery solution, monocrotophos, nuvan and paddy husk and spread after 24 hours in the field at evening, attracting warms. The bait was highly effective in killing large numbers of the worm that normally attack crops at night.

She advised farmers to compulsorily use gloves while applying the poison bait. The officials also advised farmers to contact with the local agriculture office for further information and to learn how to take control measures against fall army worm attacks on crops.

Manjula Basavareddy, Deputy Director of the department, and others were present.