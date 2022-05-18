Officials visit areas prone to floods

A team of officers, led by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, went on city rounds in Belagavi on Wednesday to inspect areas prone to flooding during heavy rain and to explore steps to prevent flooding.

The team visited Piranwadi Cross, Old PB Road, Khasbag, KLE Hospital Road, among other places. It also walked around some low-lying areas, as part of the inspection.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Commissioner to remove garbage dumps in the central part of the city. Mr. Patil directed officials to immediately clear storm-water drains and take steps to see that low-lying areas are not inundated when it rains.

He said that steps will be taken to ensure that residents of low-lying areas, who suffer flooding almost every year, do not undergo such difficulties henceforth. He asked officers to brainstorm to find permanent solutions to prevent flooding.

Municipal Commissioner Rudresh Ghali, Deputy Commissioner of the City Corporation Lakshmi Nippanikar, Health Officer Sanjay Dhumgol and other officials were present.