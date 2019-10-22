Officials urged to work together to fight KFD in Shivamogga

M.L. Vaishali, CEO of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat, on Monday directed officials of the Forest, Health and Family Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Public Instruction, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments to work together to prevent the spread of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever.

She was speaking at an inter-departmental workshop on tackling KFD held here.

Stressing the need to step up field-level vigilance activities such as collecting tick samples and viscera of dead monkeys in forests for clinical tests to tackle the disease, she said that awareness programmes on the measures to be taken to prevent spread of the disease should be held at educational institutions in the affected areas. She urged forest officials to bring to the notice of the Department of Health and Family Welfare unnatural monkey deaths in forest areas.

Kiran S.K., deputy director of Viral Diagnostic Laboratory, Shivamogga, said that in 2018-19, as many as 14 persons died in Karnataka owing to KFD, including 12 in Shivamogga. Of the 440 positive cases reported in the State during this period, 341 were from Shivamogga district. He said that the vaccination drive against KFD and training programme for members of the Rapid Response Team comprising officials from the departments concerned in 12 affected districts have already commenced.